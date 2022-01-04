The complex where competitors conducted events for evaluation on day two of the 2022 Wyoming State Best Warrior Competition held at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyo., on April 2, 2022. Soldiers from around the State of Wyoming came together to compete in the competition held from March 31 to April 3. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)
This work, 2022 State Best Warrior Competition [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Kristina Kranz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
