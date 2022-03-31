Soldiers from around the State of Wyoming gathered to compete in the 2022 State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyo., on March 31, 2022. They donned their dress uniforms which were inspected before going into a board interview conducted by senior non-commissioned officers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 13:28 Photo ID: 7143402 VIRIN: 220331-Z-GK683-0022 Resolution: 5917x3553 Size: 16.27 MB Location: GUERNSEY, WY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 State Best Warrior Competition [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Kristina Kranz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.