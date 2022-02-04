Spc. Cade Stephenson chats with his fellow competitors at the M4 rifle qualification range during the 2022 Wyoming State Best Warrior Competition held at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyo., on April 2, 2022. Soldiers from around the State of Wyoming came together to compete in the competition held from March 31 to April 3. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 13:29 Photo ID: 7143409 VIRIN: 220402-Z-GK683-0010 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 15.87 MB Location: GUERNSEY, WY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 State Best Warrior Competition [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Kristina Kranz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.