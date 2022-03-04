Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 State Best Warrior Competition [Image 13 of 16]

    2022 State Best Warrior Competition

    GUERNSEY, WY, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz 

    197th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Cade Stephenson was recognized for his ability to boost the morale of his fellow competitors and support staff in the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyo on April 3, 2022. Stephenson is a musician from the 67th Army Band. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)

    Wyoming National Guard announces best warriors in the state

    guardsmen
    Wyoming Army National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition
    Soldiers
    warrior tasks and battle drills

