2022 State Best Warrior Competition

Spc. Cade Stephenson was recognized for his ability to boost the morale of his fellow competitors and support staff in the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyo on April 3, 2022. Stephenson is a musician from the 67th Army Band. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)
