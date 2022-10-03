Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brothers at U.S. Army Garrison Italy bond through theater [Image 6 of 7]

    Brothers at U.S. Army Garrison Italy bond through theater

    ITALY

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy – William Briggs, 19, performs as the “Wadsworth,” the butler during dress rehearsal of “Clue”, at Soldiers' Theatre March 10, 2022.
    He started performing with his brother Christian, 15, in the youth musical “Alice in Wonderland” in 2019. Then, William performed in many shows, to include “Monologue Night,” in 2018 and three shows in 2021 including the Holiday show “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 07:41
    Photo ID: 7138415
    VIRIN: 220310-A-LU220-546
    Resolution: 1875x1337
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: IT
