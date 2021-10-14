VICENZA, Italy – William Briggs, 19, performs during a dress rehearsal of "Unforgettable Laughter," a comic production at Soldiers' Theatre on Caserma Ederle Oct. 14, 2021.
He started performing with his brother Christian, 15, in the youth musical “Alice in Wonderland” in 2019. Then, William performed in many shows, to include “Monologue Night,” in 2018 and as the “Wadsworth,” the butler in “Clue” this past March.
Brothers at U.S. Army Garrison Italy bond through theater
