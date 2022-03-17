Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brothers at U.S. Army Garrison Italy bond through theater [Image 5 of 7]

    Brothers at U.S. Army Garrison Italy bond through theater

    ITALY

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy – Christian Briggs, 15, volunteers as a lighting technician during the recent production of “Clue” at Soldiers' Theatre March 17, 2022.
    He started volunteering with his brother William, 19, in the youth musical “Alice in Wonderland” in 2019. Christian then helped with “Unforgettable Laughter” and “It's a Wonderful Life.” Now, Christian is returning to the stage for “As the World Goes Round,” the upcoming musical at Soldiers’ Theatre. The show will be in May.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 07:41
    Photo ID: 7138414
    VIRIN: 220317-A-LU220-466
    Resolution: 1239x1361
    Size: 271.46 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brothers at U.S. Army Garrison Italy bond through theater [Image 7 of 7], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

