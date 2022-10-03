VICENZA, Italy – William Briggs, 19, performs with other cast members as the “Wadsworth,” the butler during dress rehearsal of “Clue”, at Soldiers' Theatre March 10, 2022.

He started performing with his brother Christian, 15, in the youth musical “Alice in Wonderland” in 2019. Then, William performed in many shows, to include “Monologue Night,” in 2018 and three shows in 2021 including the Holiday show “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

This work, Brothers at U.S. Army Garrison Italy bond through theater [Image 7 of 7], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.