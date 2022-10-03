VICENZA, Italy – William Briggs, 19, performs with other cast members as the “Wadsworth,” the butler during dress rehearsal of “Clue”, at Soldiers' Theatre March 10, 2022.
He started performing with his brother Christian, 15, in the youth musical “Alice in Wonderland” in 2019. Then, William performed in many shows, to include “Monologue Night,” in 2018 and three shows in 2021 including the Holiday show “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 07:41
|Photo ID:
|7138404
|VIRIN:
|220310-A-LU220-199
|Resolution:
|2265x1500
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Brothers at U.S. Army Garrison Italy bond through theater
Brothers at U.S. Army Garrison Italy bond through theater
