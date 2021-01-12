VICENZA, Italy – William Briggs, 19, (right) performs during the 2021 Holiday show “It’s a Wonderful Life” at Soldiers' Theatre on Caserma Ederle.

He started performing with his brother Christian, 15, in the youth musical “Alice in Wonderland” in 2019. Then, William performed in many shows, to include “Monologue Night,” in 2018 and as the “Wadsworth,” the butler in “Clue” this past March.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2021 Date Posted: 04.12.2022 07:41 Photo ID: 7138413 VIRIN: 211201-A-LU220-365 Resolution: 2100x2320 Size: 2.71 MB Location: IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brothers at U.S. Army Garrison Italy bond through theater [Image 7 of 7], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.