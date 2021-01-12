Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brothers at U.S. Army Garrison Italy bond through theater

    Brothers at U.S. Army Garrison Italy bond through theater

    ITALY

    12.01.2021

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy – William Briggs, 19, (right) performs during the 2021 Holiday show “It’s a Wonderful Life” at Soldiers' Theatre on Caserma Ederle.
    He started performing with his brother Christian, 15, in the youth musical “Alice in Wonderland” in 2019. Then, William performed in many shows, to include “Monologue Night,” in 2018 and as the “Wadsworth,” the butler in “Clue” this past March.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 07:41
    Photo ID: 7138413
    VIRIN: 211201-A-LU220-365
    Resolution: 2100x2320
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brothers at U.S. Army Garrison Italy bond through theater, by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

