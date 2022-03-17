VICENZA, Italy – Christian Briggs, 15, volunteers as a lighting technician during the recent production of “Clue” at Soldiers' Theatre March 17, 2022.
He started volunteering with his brother William, 19, in the youth musical “Alice in Wonderland” in 2019. Christian then helped with “Unforgettable Laughter” and “It's a Wonderful Life.” Now, Christian is returning to the stage for “As the World Goes Round,” the upcoming musical at Soldiers’ Theatre. The show will be in May.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 07:41
|Photo ID:
|7138405
|VIRIN:
|220317-A-LU220-787
|Resolution:
|1849x1483
|Size:
|631.18 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brothers at U.S. Army Garrison Italy bond through theater [Image 7 of 7], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Brothers at U.S. Army Garrison Italy bond through theater
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT