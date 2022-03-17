Brothers at U.S. Army Garrison Italy bond through theater

VICENZA, Italy – Christian Briggs, 15, volunteers as a lighting technician during the recent production of “Clue” at Soldiers' Theatre March 17, 2022.

He started volunteering with his brother William, 19, in the youth musical “Alice in Wonderland” in 2019. Christian then helped with “Unforgettable Laughter” and “It's a Wonderful Life.” Now, Christian is returning to the stage for “As the World Goes Round,” the upcoming musical at Soldiers’ Theatre. The show will be in May.

