220330-N-HG846-2044 AEGEAN SEA (March 30, 2022) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Floyd Davis, center, from Fredrick, Md., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), removes line from the high line during a replenishment-at-sea with Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6), March 30, 2022. Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

