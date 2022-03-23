220323-N-HG846-1005 IONIAN SEA (March 23, 2022) – Damage Control Fireman Recruit Dominic Quellette, from Clarkston, Mich., conducts maintenance on a self-contained breathing apparatus aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 23, 2022. Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

Date Taken: 03.23.2022
Location: IONIAN SEA