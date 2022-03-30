Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AEGEAN SEA

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    220330-N-HG846-2006 AEGEAN SEA (March 30, 2022) – Gunner’s Mate Seaman Tristen Glenn, left, from Lancaster, S.C., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), fires a shot line to Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6) during a replenishment-at-sea, March 30, 2022. Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)
    DDG 57
    MIT

