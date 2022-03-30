220330-N-HG846-1136 AEGEAN SEA (March 30, 2022) – Chief Boatswain’s Mate Anthony Hester, from St. Louis, Mo., stands as a safety observer while an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Dragonslayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 departs on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 30, 2022. Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

