220330-N-HG846-1041 AEGEAN SEA (March 30, 2022) – Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, and Capt. Todd Zenner, commander of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28, address the chief’s mess aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 30, 2022. Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.09.2022 08:06 Photo ID: 7134813 VIRIN: 220330-N-HG846-1041 Resolution: 2732x1537 Size: 577.61 KB Location: AEGEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, and Capt. Todd Zenner, commander of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28, address the chief’s mess aboard USS Mitscher (DDG 57) [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.