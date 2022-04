220330-N-HG846-1078 AEGEAN SEA (March 30, 2022) – Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, addresses the crew over the 1-MC aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 30, 2022. Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.09.2022 08:06 Photo ID: 7134814 VIRIN: 220330-N-HG846-1078 Resolution: 2455x1754 Size: 461.06 KB Location: AEGEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, addresses the crew over the 1-MC [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.