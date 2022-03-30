Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, addresses the wardroom assigned to USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

220330-N-HG846-1024 AEGEAN SEA (March 30, 2022) – Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, addresses the wardroom assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) in the ward room, March 30, 2022. Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

