220323-N-HG846-1023 IONIAN SEA (March 23, 2022) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician 3rd Class Demario Spencer, top, from Monroe, La., instructs Fireman Coby Francis, bottom, from Vancouver, Wash., on proper nozzleman techniques during a firefighting drill in an engineering space aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 23, 2022. Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

