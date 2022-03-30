Side boys salute as Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, arrives aboard USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

220330-N-HG846-1010 AEGEAN SEA (March 30, 2022) – Side boys salute as Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, arrives aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 30, 2022. Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

