Abilene Christian University pays tribute to Dyess Airmen

Outfielder Gabriel Garcia, a Senior, connects on a pitch during the Air Force Academy Falcons vs. Abilene Christian University Wildcats baseball game at Crutcher Scott Field, Abilene, Texas, April 7, 2022. The ACU Wildcats paid tribute to local service members during a two-game face-off with the Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire)

