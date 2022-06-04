Outfielder Gabriel Garcia, a Senior, connects on a pitch during the Air Force Academy Falcons vs. Abilene Christian University Wildcats baseball game at Crutcher Scott Field, Abilene, Texas, April 7, 2022. The ACU Wildcats paid tribute to local service members during a two-game face-off with the Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 17:51
|Photo ID:
|7132286
|VIRIN:
|220407-F-KL776-0050
|Resolution:
|5051x3361
|Size:
|8.13 MB
|Location:
|ABILENE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Abilene Christian University pays tribute to Dyess Airmen [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Reilly McGuire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
