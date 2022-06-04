Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abilene Christian University pays tribute to Dyess Airmen [Image 9 of 11]

    Abilene Christian University pays tribute to Dyess Airmen

    ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Tyler Jones, 40th Airlift Squadron pilot, salutes the American Flag during the playing of the national anthem alongside the Air Force Academy Baseball Team at the USAFA Falcons vs. Abilene Christian University Wildcats baseball game at Crutcher Scott Field in Abilene, Texas, April 6, 2022. Jones, a former All-American Falcons baseball player and Team Captain, had the chance to reunite with former coaches during the game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 17:51
    Photo ID: 7132283
    VIRIN: 220407-F-KL776-0027
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.91 MB
    Location: ABILENE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abilene Christian University pays tribute to Dyess Airmen [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Reilly McGuire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abilene Christian University pays tribute to Dyess Airmen
    Abilene Christian University pays tribute to Dyess Airmen
    Abilene Christian University pays tribute to Dyess Airmen
    Abilene Christian University pays tribute to Dyess Airmen
    Abilene Christian University pays tribute to Dyess Airmen
    Abilene Christian University pays tribute to Dyess Airmen
    Abilene Christian University pays tribute to Dyess Airmen
    Abilene Christian University pays tribute to Dyess Airmen
    Abilene Christian University pays tribute to Dyess Airmen
    Abilene Christian University pays tribute to Dyess Airmen
    Abilene Christian University pays tribute to Dyess Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Baseball
    Dyess
    Military
    Abilene

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT