Abilene Christian University pays tribute to Dyess Airmen

Air Force Academy cadet Jake Sansing, a junior, pitcher, makes a pitch against the Abilene Christian University Wildcats at Crutcher Scott Field, Abilene, Texas, April 5 2022. The Air Force Academy Falcons won both matchups in a two-game faceoff by a score of 9-4. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman)
