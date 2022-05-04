Abilene Christian University pays tribute to Dyess Airmen

Air Force Academy cadet Aaron Reyes, a freshman, catcher, swings at a pitch as the Abilene Christian University Wildcats hosted the Air Force Academy Falcons at Crutcher Scott Field, Abilene, Texas on April 5 2022. Reyes scored one of the Falcon's nine runs in their victory over the Wildcats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman

