Air Force Academy cadet Aaron Reyes, a freshman, catcher, swings at a pitch as the Abilene Christian University Wildcats hosted the Air Force Academy Falcons at Crutcher Scott Field, Abilene, Texas on April 5 2022. Reyes scored one of the Falcon's nine runs in their victory over the Wildcats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 17:50
|Photo ID:
|7132279
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-NJ333-1208
|Resolution:
|4204x2806
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|ABILENE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Abilene Christian University pays tribute to Dyess Airmen [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
