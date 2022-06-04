Abilene Christian University pays tribute to Dyess Airmen

Col. Jeffrey Darden, 317th Maintenance Group Commander, celebrates after throwing an inaugural first pitch at the Air Force Academy Falcons vs. Abilene Christian University Wildcats baseball game at Crutcher Scott Field in Abilene, Texas, April 6, 2022. Darden took command of the 317th MXG at Dyess Air Force Base in June of 2021, and is responsible for the leadership of 772 maintenance professionals and management of a fleet of 25 C-130J aircraft valued at 1.5 billion dollars. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire)

