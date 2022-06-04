Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abilene Christian University pays tribute to Dyess Airmen [Image 10 of 11]

    Abilene Christian University pays tribute to Dyess Airmen

    ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Two F-16s from the 301st Fighter Squadron, Naval Air Station Fort Worth, perform a flyover at Crutcher Scott Field in Abilene, Texas, before the Air Force Academy Baseball Team, at the Air Force Academy Falcons vs. Abilene Christian University Wildcats baseball game on April 7, 2022. F-16s are capable of reaching speeds greater than Mach 2, more than twice the speed of sound. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 17:51
    Location: ABILENE, TX, US 
    Baseball
    Dyess
    Military
    Abilene

