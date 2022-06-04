Abilene Christian University pays tribute to Dyess Airmen

Two F-16s from the 301st Fighter Squadron, Naval Air Station Fort Worth, perform a flyover at Crutcher Scott Field in Abilene, Texas, before the Air Force Academy Baseball Team, at the Air Force Academy Falcons vs. Abilene Christian University Wildcats baseball game on April 7, 2022. F-16s are capable of reaching speeds greater than Mach 2, more than twice the speed of sound. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire)

