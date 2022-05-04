The Air Force Academy Baseball Team salutes the colors presented by the Dyess Air Force Base honor guard during the playing of the National Anthem at Crutcher Scott Field, Abilene, Texas, April 5, 2022. The Air Force Academy Falcons won both games in a two-game faceoff with the Abilene Christian University Wildcats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Ryan Hayman

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 17:50 Photo ID: 7132276 VIRIN: 220405-F-NJ333-1055 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.56 MB Location: ABILENE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abilene Christian University pays tribute to Dyess Airmen [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.