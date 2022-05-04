Abilene Christian University pays tribute to Dyess Airmen

A B-1B Lancer from Dyess Air Force Base flies over a college baseball game at Crutcher Scott Field in Abilene, Texas, April 5, 2022. The B-1 is capable of carrying the largest conventional payload of any U.S. bomber. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman)

Date Taken: 04.05.2022