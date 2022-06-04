Abilene Christian University pays tribute to Dyess Airmen

Capt. Tyler Jones, 40th Airlift Squadron pilot, throws an inaugural first pitch at the Air Force Academy Falcons vs. Abilene Christian University Wildcats baseball game at Crutcher Scott Field in Abilene, Texas, April 6, 2022. Jones was an All-American baseball player at the Air Force Academy, last playing in 2017. “Being able to throw out the first pitch at the game was truly a surreal experience. Air Force baseball largely shaped me into who I am both as a person and an airman, so it was awesome to be a part of the game again, even if in a small way. Coach Kaz has built a program that produces amazing young men and outstanding future officers and it was great to get to see it from a new perspective.” Said Jones when asked about the honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire)

