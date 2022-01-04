SAAPM glow run 5k

Members from the University of Hawaii at Manoa Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps prepare to run during the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month glow run at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 1, 2022. Cadets and cadre members participated in the 5k run around the Hickam-side of JBPHH to help raise awareness for sexual assault and resources for victims in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

Date Taken: 04.01.2022
Location: HONOLULU, HI, US