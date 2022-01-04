SAAPM glow run 5k

Col. Robert Brown, 15th Wing vice commander, prepares for the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month glow run with his family at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 1, 2022. The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all Service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

