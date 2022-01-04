SAAPM glow run 5k

A family shows off their glow run gear after completing the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month glow run at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 1, 2022. The 15th Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office hosted a glow run 5k to raise awareness about the resources their office provides and sexual assault in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

