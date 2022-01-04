Volunteers hand out glow sticks and bracelets to Airmen and their families at the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month glow run at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 1, 2022. The theme of SAAPM this year is a call to action for individuals at all levels of the Department of Defense to use their personal strength to advance positive change in preventing sexual violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2022 21:22 Photo ID: 7125771 VIRIN: 220401-F-DT029-0085 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.46 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SAAPM glow run 5k [Image 11 of 11], by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.