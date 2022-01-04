Airmen and their families participate in the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month glow run at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 1, 2022. The 15th Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office hosted a glow fun 5k to raise awareness about the resources their office provides and sexual assault in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 21:22
|Photo ID:
|7125761
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-DT029-0007
|Resolution:
|4100x2728
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SAAPM glow run 5k [Image 11 of 11], by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
