Volunteers hand out glow sticks and bracelets to Airmen and their families at the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month glow run at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 1, 2022. The theme of SAAPM this year is a call to action for individuals at all levels of the Department of Defense to use their personal strength to advance positive change in preventing sexual violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 21:22
|Photo ID:
|7125768
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-DT029-0048
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SAAPM glow run 5k [Image 11 of 11], by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
