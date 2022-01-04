SAAPM glow run 5k

Glow sticks and bracelets are given out to Airmen and their families as part of the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month glow run at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 1, 2022. April is designated as SAAPM and this year the Department of Defense’s theme is to step forward and highlight the power of acts that can bolster prevention, increase reporting, and promote advocacy for a safer DoD community. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

