SAAPM glow run 5k

The 15th Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office hosts a glow run for Airmen and their families to attend to spread awareness of sexual assault and resources as part of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 1, 2022. The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all Service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

