Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SAAPM glow run 5k [Image 2 of 11]

    SAAPM glow run 5k

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Glow sticks and bracelets are given out to Airmen and their families as part of the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month glow run at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 1, 2022. April is designated as SAAPM and this year the Department of Defense’s theme is to step forward and highlight the power of acts that can bolster prevention, increase reporting, and promote advocacy for a safer DoD community. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 21:22
    Photo ID: 7125762
    VIRIN: 220401-F-DT029-0060
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAAPM glow run 5k [Image 11 of 11], by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SAAPM glow run 5k
    SAAPM glow run 5k
    SAAPM glow run 5k
    SAAPM glow run 5k
    SAAPM glow run 5k
    SAAPM glow run 5k
    SAAPM glow run 5k
    SAAPM glow run 5k
    SAAPM glow run 5k
    SAAPM glow run 5k
    SAAPM glow run 5k

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    JBPHH

    SAPR

    Run

    15th Wing

    SAAPM

    TAGS

    JBPHH
    SAPR
    Run
    Hawaii
    15th Wing
    SAAPM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT