A U.S. Air Force maintainer assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, marshals a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during routine night operations at the 86th AB, Romania, March 21, 2022. The 480th EFS will continue to work alongside Romanian partners, strengthening NATO relationships and ensuring that allied air forces can work together to promote peace, unity and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 05:02 Photo ID: 7105280 VIRIN: 220321-F-FW957-1111 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 18.92 MB Location: FETESTI, RO Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 480th EFS night operations in Romania [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.