A U.S. Air Force maintainer assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, performs a pre-flight check during routine night operations at the 86th AB, Romania, March 21, 2022. 52nd Fighter Wing units routinely train for rapid response operations, keeping Airmen, equipment and capabilities ready for any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 05:02
|Photo ID:
|7105274
|VIRIN:
|220321-F-FW957-1099
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|15.23 MB
|Location:
|FETESTI, RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 480th EFS night operations in Romania [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
