480th EFS night operations in Romania

Two U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepare to launch a jet during routine night operations at the 86th AB, Romania, March 21, 2022. During the time spent in Romania, the 480th EFS will demonstrate NATO’s commitment to continuous evolution and enhancement of interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

