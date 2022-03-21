480th EFS night operations in Romania

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepares to take off from the 86th AB, Romania, during routine night operations March 21, 2022. Aircraft and crews have been working closely with NATO partners and Allies in the Black Sea region to reinforce regional security during the current tensions within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

