480th EFS night operations in Romania

A U.S. Air Force maintainer assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepares to marshal an U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during night operations at the 86th AB, Romania, March 21, 2022. U.S. forces in Europe live, train and operate with allies and partners from strategic locations across Europe that are critical for the timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

