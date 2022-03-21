Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepare to take off from Romania’s 86th AB during routine night operations, March 21, 2022. The 480th EFS has been supporting NATOs eastern borders while conducting joint interoperability sorties alongside Romanian air force counterparts demonstrating NATO’s commitment to continuous evolution and enhancement of interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 05:02 Photo ID: 7105279 VIRIN: 220321-F-FW957-1119 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 15.47 MB Location: FETESTI, RO Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 480th EFS night operations in Romania [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.