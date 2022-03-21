A U.S. Air Force maintainer assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, communicates with a pilot during pre-flight checks at the 86th AB, Romania, March 21, 2022. Maintainers deployed with the 480th EFS are trained to conduct routine operations in a variety of different environments at any time of day or night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 05:02
|Photo ID:
|7105275
|VIRIN:
|220321-F-FW957-1098
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|15.97 MB
|Location:
|FETESTI, RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 480th EFS night operations in Romania [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT