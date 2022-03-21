A U.S. Air Force maintainer assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, communicates with a pilot during pre-flight checks at the 86th AB, Romania, March 21, 2022. Maintainers deployed with the 480th EFS are trained to conduct routine operations in a variety of different environments at any time of day or night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 05:02 Photo ID: 7105275 VIRIN: 220321-F-FW957-1098 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 15.97 MB Location: FETESTI, RO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 480th EFS night operations in Romania [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.