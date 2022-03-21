Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    480th EFS night operations in Romania [Image 1 of 9]

    480th EFS night operations in Romania

    FETESTI, ROMANIA

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, takes off from the 86th AB, Romania, during routine night operations March 21, 2022.The 480th EFS has been supporting NATOs eastern borders while conducting joint interoperability sorties alongside Romanian air force counterparts demonstrating NATO’s commitment to continuous evolution and enhancement of interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 05:02
    Photo ID: 7105247
    VIRIN: 220321-F-FW957-0001
    Resolution: 2383x1340
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: FETESTI, RO 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 480th EFS night operations in Romania [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    480th EFS night operations in Romania
    480th EFS night operations in Romania
    480th EFS night operations in Romania
    480th EFS night operations in Romania
    480th EFS night operations in Romania
    480th EFS night operations in Romania
    480th EFS night operations in Romania
    480th EFS night operations in Romania
    480th EFS night operations in Romania

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USAF
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    480th EFS
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT