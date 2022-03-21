480th EFS night operations in Romania

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, takes off from the 86th AB, Romania, during routine night operations March 21, 2022.The 480th EFS has been supporting NATOs eastern borders while conducting joint interoperability sorties alongside Romanian air force counterparts demonstrating NATO’s commitment to continuous evolution and enhancement of interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

