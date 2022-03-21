Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    480th EFS night operations in Romania [Image 6 of 9]

    480th EFS night operations in Romania

    FETESTI, ROMANIA

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepare to launch a jet during routine night operations at the 86th AB, Romania, March 21, 2022. While operating from Romania, the 480th EFS has demonstrated NATO’s commitment to continuous evolution and enhancement of interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 05:02
    Photo ID: 7105277
    VIRIN: 220321-F-FW957-1097
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 16.37 MB
    Location: FETESTI, RO 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 480th EFS night operations in Romania [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    480th EFS night operations in Romania
    480th EFS night operations in Romania
    480th EFS night operations in Romania
    480th EFS night operations in Romania
    480th EFS night operations in Romania
    480th EFS night operations in Romania
    480th EFS night operations in Romania
    480th EFS night operations in Romania
    480th EFS night operations in Romania

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USAF
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    480th EFS
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT