Two U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepare to launch a jet during routine night operations at the 86th AB, Romania, March 21, 2022. While operating from Romania, the 480th EFS has demonstrated NATO’s commitment to continuous evolution and enhancement of interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 05:02
|Photo ID:
|7105277
|VIRIN:
|220321-F-FW957-1097
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|16.37 MB
|Location:
|FETESTI, RO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 480th EFS night operations in Romania [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT