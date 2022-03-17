220317-N-NV699-1017 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 17, 2022) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Tyler Curtiss, from Pittsburg, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, flies in a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter next to a Eurocopter AS365 Dauphin helicopter, attached to the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle (R 91), Mar. 17, 2022.The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Miles McDonough)

