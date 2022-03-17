220317-N-DH793-2333 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 17, 2022) From left to right, the Hellenic Navy Hydra-class Greek frigate HS Hydra (F 452), the guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) and the Italian Navy Carlo Bergammi-class frigate ITS Antonio Marceglia (F597) transit the Ionian Sea in formation, Mar. 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bela Chambers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 07:01 Photo ID: 7098580 VIRIN: 220317-N-DH793-2333 Resolution: 4456x2672 Size: 1.37 MB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Gabriela Chambers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.