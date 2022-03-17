220317-N-DH793-1475 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 17, 2022) The Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (C 550) transits the Ionian Sea, Mar. 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bela Chambers)

Date Taken: 03.17.2022
IONIAN SEA
The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.